Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.64. 136,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

