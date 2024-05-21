Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 148,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 172,035 shares.The stock last traded at $39.08 and had previously closed at $39.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 45,332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 44.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2,140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

