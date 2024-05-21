Autoliv, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Autoliv has raised its dividend payment by an average of 62.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $11.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,997.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,846 shares of company stock valued at $751,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

