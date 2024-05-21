AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.75 by $0.94, RTT News reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,923.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,033.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,825.39. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,115.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.