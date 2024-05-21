Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down to $9.28

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $9.01. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 33,517 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $575.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 11,762 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $87,038.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 17,236 shares of company stock valued at $127,546 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Articles

