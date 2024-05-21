Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AVON traded up GBX 18.51 ($0.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,346.51 ($17.11). 102,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,817. The company has a market capitalization of £403.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3,059.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. Avon Protection has a 1-year low of GBX 582 ($7.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,408 ($17.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,146.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 976.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVON. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.46) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

