AWM Capital LLC Acquires 55,767 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,767 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 2.6% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned 8.87% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 589,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 401,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 61,574 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 317,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 305,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter.

DFSE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,049. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $263.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $34.35.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

