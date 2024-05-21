AWM Capital LLC Buys 381 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.74. 3,699,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,537,549. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

