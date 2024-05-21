AWM Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AWM Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $532.75. 2,268,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,816. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $534.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $517.07 and a 200-day moving average of $491.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

