AWM Capital LLC Purchases 287 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,194,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 833,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,207,000 after acquiring an additional 118,236 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.22. 2,028,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,985. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

