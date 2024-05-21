AWM Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after buying an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,991 shares of company stock valued at $35,915,914. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $6.28 on Monday, reaching $337.93. 3,236,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.88 and its 200-day moving average is $347.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $334.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

