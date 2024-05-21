AWM Capital LLC Sells 19,807 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

AWM Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the quarter. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $36,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

CLTL remained flat at $105.33 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 108,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,011. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.57. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $104.81 and a 52-week high of $105.82.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

