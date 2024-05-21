AWM Capital LLC Sells 280,976 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

AWM Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,976 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 1.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 425,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 416,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 70,542 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock remained flat at $34.19 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,321. The company has a market capitalization of $430.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

