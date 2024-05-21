AWM Capital LLC Sells 702 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

AWM Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,331 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,140 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 839,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.37. 332,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

