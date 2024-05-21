AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.51 and last traded at $83.40. Approximately 53,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 246,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial downgraded shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AZZ by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AZZ by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

