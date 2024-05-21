Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $543.50

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 543.50 ($6.91) and last traded at GBX 543 ($6.90), with a volume of 424364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 538.50 ($6.84).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.94) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.48) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 559.80 ($7.11).
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
