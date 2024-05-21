Balentine LLC Acquires 64,550 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Balentine LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,176,000 after purchasing an additional 416,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $106.59. 591,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,437. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average of $107.10.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

