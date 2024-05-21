Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 2,277 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.44. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

