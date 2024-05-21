Balentine LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 33,982 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 202,752 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 26.3% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,831,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,184,006. The company has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

