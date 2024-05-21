Balentine LLC Buys 2,001 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $456.50. 398,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,908. The stock has a market cap of $424.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.09 and its 200 day moving average is $444.30.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,451,580 shares of company stock worth $659,578,327 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

