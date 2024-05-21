Balentine LLC Buys 3,032 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. 1,136,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,195. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

