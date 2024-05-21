Balentine LLC Buys 432 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Balentine LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $645.28. 720,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,837. The firm has a market cap of $278.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $604.92 and its 200 day moving average is $544.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $646.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.