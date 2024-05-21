Balentine LLC Buys 502 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

Shares of NOW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $774.63. The company had a trading volume of 171,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,556. The company has a market capitalization of $158.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $494.13 and a one year high of $815.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $748.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $728.87.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

