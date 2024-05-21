Balentine LLC Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.60. The company had a trading volume of 513,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $218.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.