Balentine LLC Cuts Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in CGI by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,404,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,450,000 after acquiring an additional 702,339 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,689. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

