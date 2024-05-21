Balentine LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Balentine LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in NIKE by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4,687.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,202,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

