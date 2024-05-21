Balentine LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

Intel stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,253,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,696,566. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

