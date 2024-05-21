Balentine LLC Has $45.75 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,262 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Balentine LLC owned approximately 0.66% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $45,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. 54,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

