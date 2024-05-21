Balentine LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $77.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

