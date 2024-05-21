Balentine LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 384,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,346. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

