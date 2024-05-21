Balentine LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.62. 324,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

