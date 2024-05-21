Balentine LLC Purchases 3,316 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $4,339,684.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,464,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,477,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $4,339,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,464,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,477,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on K. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of K traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.82. 184,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,526. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $69.61.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

