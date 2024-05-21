Balentine LLC Purchases 5,642 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.42. The stock had a trading volume of 257,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,402. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $112.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

