Balentine LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $105,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,816,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,375,000 after acquiring an additional 258,104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 490,582 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.23.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

