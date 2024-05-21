Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $214,130,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 12,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 266.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.06. 172,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,193. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,844. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

