Balentine LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 209,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 201,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,276,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. 1,592,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924,990. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

