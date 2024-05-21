Balentine LLC Sells 296 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AM Squared Ltd lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.47. 67,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,006. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.72.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

