Balentine LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WDS remained flat at $18.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,422. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

