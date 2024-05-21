Balentine LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VWO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. 1,081,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,003,135. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

