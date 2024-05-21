Banana Gun (BANANA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.61 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $110.76 million and $4.61 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded up 59% against the dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for approximately $42.71 or 0.00061244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,524 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,151.76264639 with 2,593,523.9258961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 36.17190678 USD and is up 26.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $4,977,786.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

