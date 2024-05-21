Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

BAC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,119,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $305.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

