Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,476,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,291,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $310.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

