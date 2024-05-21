Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $39.19. 4,919,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 39,141,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

