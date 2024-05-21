Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.53.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $385.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,763. The company has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.