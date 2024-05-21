Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 491.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in GSK by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. 2,208,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,418. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

