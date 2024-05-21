Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $263,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 77,711 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $97.82. 3,677,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $94.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

