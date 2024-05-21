Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 13.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE HBI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,124,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.