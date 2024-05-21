Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,176,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,112,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

