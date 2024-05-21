Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $717,000 Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its position in Roche by 612.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Roche by 4.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Roche by 59.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Roche by 19.4% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,268,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,969,000 after buying an additional 368,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Roche by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of RHHBY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 1,281,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Featured Stories

