Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $958,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 18.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 123.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 154.8% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.85. 764,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

